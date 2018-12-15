Blockpool (BPL) Price Up 11.3% Over Last 7 Days

Blockpool (CURRENCY:BPL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 15th. Blockpool has a total market capitalization of $382,731.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blockpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockpool has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Blockpool coin can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and COSS.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00003085 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Blockpool

Blockpool (BPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2017. Blockpool’s total supply is 25,264,095 coins and its circulating supply is 22,293,890 coins. Blockpool’s official message board is www.medium.com/blockpool. The Reddit community for Blockpool is /r/blockpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockpool’s official Twitter account is @blockpoolio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpool is www.blockpool.io.

Blockpool Coin Trading

Blockpool can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

