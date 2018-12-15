Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.17 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 196.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $151,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mindy F. Grossman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 22.2% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 202,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at $298,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,087,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,851,000 after buying an additional 312,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,936,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,111,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

