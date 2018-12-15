BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Buys 93,362 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 835.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,362 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Energizer by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 284,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,673,000 after buying an additional 101,863 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hoskins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $460,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 223,929 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,734. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 4,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, for a total transaction of $199,222.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,369.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 26,360 shares of company stock worth $1,216,822 and sold 3,000 shares worth $180,570. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENR opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56. Energizer Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $65.57.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.64 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 549.70% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Energizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 35.61%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Energizer to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

