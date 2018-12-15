BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 26,759 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 29.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $64.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $63.96 and a 12-month high of $124.29.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $2,938,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,611,347.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WLK. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

