Bombardier Inc. (BBD) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bombardier in a research note issued on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.18.

Bombardier has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$13.18.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.12 billion.

