Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 250,037 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 93,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at about $268,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $519.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.46. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

