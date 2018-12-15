Bonavista Energy (BNP) Stock Rating Lowered by GMP Securities

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at GMP Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have a C$1.40 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$2.00. GMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 37.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.70 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.55 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.73.

Shares of BNP stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. Bonavista Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.01 and a 12 month high of C$2.32.

Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$131.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Bonavista Energy will post 0.0199999985454547 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bonavista Energy

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. As of December 31, 2017, its proved reserves totaled 275.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; and proved plus probable reserves were 437.7 million barrels of oil equivalent.

