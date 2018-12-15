Boyd Gaming (BYD) Announces Share Repurchase Program

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program, which allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares on Wednesday, December 12th. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Boyd Gaming from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.95. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $2,419,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,585.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

