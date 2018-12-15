Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (BFAM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 91.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,783,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,410,000 after buying an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,702,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,628,000 after buying an additional 113,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,333,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,269,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,586,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 750,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,391,000 after buying an additional 34,690 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $111.89 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $91.20 and a 12-month high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.36.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total transaction of $299,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,660,823.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $402,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,400 shares in the company, valued at $11,320,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,345 shares of company stock valued at $5,556,023 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up dependent care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Dependent Care, and Other Educational Advisory Services.

