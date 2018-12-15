BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,241 Shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 26.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,635,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAP opened at $62.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.64. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $55.52 and a twelve month high of $85.86.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.25. Molson Coors Brewing had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Standpoint Research started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price objective on Molson Coors Brewing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

In other Molson Coors Brewing news, insider Krishnan Anand sold 2,595 shares of Molson Coors Brewing stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $168,026.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,785 shares of company stock valued at $495,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures and sells beer and other beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It sells various products under the Coors Light, Miller Lite, Coors Banquet, the Blue Moon Brewing Company brands, the Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Company brands, Keystone, Icehouse, Mickey's, Miller 64, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Hamm's, Olde English 800, Steel Reserve, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Redd's, the Henry's Hard Soda, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

