Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (PCAR) to Post $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.50. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. BidaskClub upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.02.

In other PACCAR news, VP Douglas S. Grandstaff sold 607 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $36,219.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,284 shares in the company, valued at $315,296.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Danforth sold 651 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $38,695.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,126.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,262 shares of company stock worth $11,490,110 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in PACCAR by 4.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,746,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,245 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 621,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,414,000 after buying an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $1,730,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 54.2% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 14,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,882,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,349. The company has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

PACCAR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

