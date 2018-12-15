Brokerages Expect American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Brokerages predict that American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) will announce $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. American Financial Group posted sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will report full-year sales of $5.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.28 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Financial Group.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFG shares. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 181,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $20,541,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Joseph bought 1,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.91 per share, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,038.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 25,000.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.42. 625,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,557. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $90.42 and a 12 month high of $121.69.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

American Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, Run-Off Long-Term Care and Life, and Other segments. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets and customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

