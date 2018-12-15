Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.28 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $790.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.80 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $777.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,621. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,135,655 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

