Brokerages Expect Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $790.28 Million

Posted by on Dec 15th, 2018

Equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) will post sales of $790.28 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Citrix Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $797.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.80 million. Citrix Systems posted sales of $777.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citrix Systems.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 91.46%. The firm had revenue of $732.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.07.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,621. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

Citrix Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cloud computing company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Citrix Systems news, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.34, for a total value of $217,779.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,201,926.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $852,551.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,249 shares of company stock worth $3,135,655 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,391,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,638 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,387 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $287,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Earnings History and Estimates for Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)

