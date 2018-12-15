Brokerages Set Aetna Inc (AET) PT at $207.33

Shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.33.

AET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Aetna from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aetna from $202.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AET. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1,290.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aetna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Aetna by 1,696.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Aetna stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.70. 11,862,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Aetna has a 12 month low of $166.88 and a 12 month high of $213.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. Aetna had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Aetna will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

