Brokerages Set Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) PT at $50.83

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.83.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Meeusen sold 22,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $1,121,724.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 83,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,935.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly L. P. Smiley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $217,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,240.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,982 shares of company stock worth $2,594,863. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

BMI opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $57.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.71.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $110.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

