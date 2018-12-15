Brokerages Set Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (CTT) PT at $12.13

Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

Several research analysts have commented on CTT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Catchmark Timber Trust to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $1.98. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 90.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 million. Equities research analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -158.82%.

In other Catchmark Timber Trust news, Director Paul S. Fisher bought 5,000 shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,238.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 21,731 shares of company stock worth $186,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,032,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 494,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,032,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 494,691 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 47.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,386,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded timberland REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests, and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in over 1.6 million acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

