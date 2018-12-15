Brokerages Set FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Price Target at $235.44

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.44.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 895.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $175.19 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

