Brokerages Set Hope Bancorp Inc (HOPE) PT at $18.00

Shares of Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Sandler O’Neill set a $16.00 target price on Hope Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO David P. Malone acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $50,301.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hope Bancorp by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $438,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $136.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.