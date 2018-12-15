Brokerages Set Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) Target Price at $175.38

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $175.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total value of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,905.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,967,000. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 16,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $136.15 and a 1-year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.