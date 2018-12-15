Brokerages Set Nokia Oyj (NOKIA) Target Price at $5.59

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €5.59 ($6.50).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €5.70 ($6.63) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.90 ($5.70) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.51) price target on Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th.

Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52 week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

