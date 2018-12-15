Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Price Target at $29.57

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

SEAS opened at $28.35 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $12.59 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 1.03.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 70,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

