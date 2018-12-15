Brokers Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2019 Earnings (AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.94.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $18.18 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,623 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 944,039 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,948,000 after purchasing an additional 395,556 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 154,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 47.41%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

