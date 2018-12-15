Brokers Set Expectations for Arch Coal Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ARCH)

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2018 earnings estimates for Arch Coal in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will earn $14.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $15.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Coal’s FY2019 earnings at $12.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.94 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The energy company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $3.31. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.34 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arch Coal from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Arch Coal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie set a $101.00 target price on Arch Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Coal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

ARCH opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Arch Coal has a 52 week low of $75.09 and a 52 week high of $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. Arch Coal’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Arch Coal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

