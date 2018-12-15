Brokers Set Expectations for MannKind Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (MNKD)

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for MannKind in a research report issued on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research analyst B. Marckx anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for MannKind’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.51.

MNKD opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.13. MannKind has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $4.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 380.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 307,475 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 181.7% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 450,872 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

