Brokers Set Expectations for Resideo Technologies Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (REZI)

Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) – Equities researchers at Imperial Capital issued their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Resideo Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, December 11th. Imperial Capital analyst S. Khan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Resideo Technologies’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on Resideo Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

REZI stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Michael G. Nefkens bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, with a total value of $204,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Flink bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 22,309 shares of company stock valued at $466,281 over the last three months.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical residential comfort and security solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Production and Distribution. The company offers comfort and care products, including temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and security and safety products, such as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wires and cables, communication devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, and installation and maintenance tools.

