Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,200 CSX Co. (CSX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $65.83 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. CSX had a net margin of 55.19% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.90.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

