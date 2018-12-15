Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 752,500 Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporacion America Airports SA (NYSE:CAAP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 752,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,426,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 849,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 128,265 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 334,755 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports in the 2nd quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,536,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after acquiring an additional 324,952 shares during the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAAP. Zacks Investment Research raised Corporacion America Airports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Corporacion America Airports from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on Corporacion America Airports and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE:CAAP opened at $7.01 on Friday. Corporacion America Airports SA has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.23). Corporacion America Airports had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports SA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Corporación América Airports SA is a subsidiary of A.C.I.

