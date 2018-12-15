Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 1,254 Shares of Boeing Co (BA)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 22,919 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,690,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

NYSE:BA opened at $318.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $185.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $293.01 and a twelve month high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. Boeing’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

