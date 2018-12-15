Brown Advisory Inc. Has $289,000 Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,967,000 after acquiring an additional 325,425 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,695,000 after acquiring an additional 297,295 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,469,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 396.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 258,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,148,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. 59.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $107.59 and a 1-year high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.48 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.11.

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

