Brown Advisory Inc. Has $361,000 Stake in MSG Networks Inc (MSGN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in MSG Networks were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGN. HPM Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 8.9% in the second quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 586,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MSG Networks by 42.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGN stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $164.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. MSG Networks had a net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of MSG Networks to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a report on Friday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSG Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

MSG Networks Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

