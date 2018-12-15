Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,744 Shares of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 16.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,612,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,607,000 after purchasing an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,238,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,508,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 5.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,213,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,471,000 after purchasing an additional 112,431 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,878,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,140,000 after purchasing an additional 113,089 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $16.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13. Home Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $16.11 and a 12-month high of $25.38.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 32.68% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, insider Tracy French purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Bancshares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

