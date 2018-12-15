Brunswick Co. (BC) Holdings Lowered by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,304 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,059,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,372 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $69.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

In related news, insider John C. Pfeifer sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $364,609.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph C. Stayer acquired 3,310 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.22 per share, with a total value of $169,538.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,952,327.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Brunswick from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

WARNING: “Brunswick Co. (BC) Holdings Lowered by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/brunswick-co-bc-holdings-lowered-by-bluemountain-capital-management-llc.html.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.