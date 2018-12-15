Buckle Inc (BKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.19% of Buckle worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,048,000 after buying an additional 227,906 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 577,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after buying an additional 163,380 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Buckle by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 260,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after buying an additional 144,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Buckle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,688,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Buckle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

Buckle stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $940.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.75. Buckle Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $29.65.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.37 million. Buckle had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Buckle Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/buckle-inc-bke-shares-sold-by-rhumbline-advisers.html.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.