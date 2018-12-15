Bunzl (BNZL) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Bunzl (LON:BNZL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BNZL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($34.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,470 ($32.27) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,385.69 ($31.17).

BNZL opened at GBX 2,425 ($31.69) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 1,918.50 ($25.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,472 ($32.30).

In other news, insider Patrick Larmon sold 28,500 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,404 ($31.41), for a total transaction of £685,140 ($895,256.76). Also, insider Paul Nicholas Hussey sold 4,866 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,340 ($30.58), for a total transaction of £113,864.40 ($148,784.01). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,005 shares of company stock valued at $169,142,509.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

