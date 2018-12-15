Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.132 per share on Friday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.92. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $20.43 and a 52-week high of $30.19.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Burberry Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Burberry Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

WARNING: “Burberry Group plc (BURBY) to Issue $0.13 Semi-Annual Dividend” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/15/burberry-group-plc-burby-to-issue-0-13-semi-annual-dividend.html.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.