C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Billion

Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report sales of $4.24 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.10 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide reported sales of $3.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full year sales of $16.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.59 billion to $16.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $17.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.80.

CHRW traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,920,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $80.83 and a 1-year high of $101.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

