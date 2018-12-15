C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 256,722 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.46% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $61,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 104.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.55. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $80.83 and a 52-week high of $101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

