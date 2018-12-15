Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW) Receives $102.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. Buckingham Research cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 price objective on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th.

In other news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lecil E. Cole sold 100,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $10,398,689.28. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 571,071 shares in the company, valued at $59,208,641.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,383,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,443,000 after acquiring an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Calavo Growers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 73.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 641,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 272,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVGW traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,397. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 0.47. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $73.13 and a 52 week high of $108.00.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $0.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

