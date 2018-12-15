Callon Petroleum (CPE) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.30.

Shares of CPE stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.02. 5,949,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,724. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,124 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,965 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,780 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 54.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,543,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,534,000.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

