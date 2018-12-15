Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stake Lowered by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,396 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 9,980 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Callon Petroleum worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,393,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 731,032 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 215,150 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,517,000.

In other news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CPE opened at $7.02 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The company had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPE. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Callon Petroleum to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

