Callon Petroleum’s (CPE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KLR Group reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised Callon Petroleum to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. TheStreet cut Callon Petroleum from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut Callon Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $161.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $176,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 14.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,830,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,124 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.4% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,620,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,965 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 15.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,261,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,780 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Callon Petroleum by 54.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,543,836 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $18,534,000.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

