Canada Goose (GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $58.41

Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.72, but opened at $58.41. Canada Goose shares last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 130217 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOS shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canada Goose from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Canada Goose from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.99 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 44.05% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

