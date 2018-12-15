Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (SRC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 610.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 254,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.6% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 1,056,325 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 4,549.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,450,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 1,419,320 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 38.2% in the second quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp now owns 1,049,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 289,900 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRC opened at $39.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $36.10 and a one year high of $44.20.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 20.95%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SRC. Bank of America increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

In other news, CEO Jackson Hsieh sold 186,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $1,453,339.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,153,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,009,280.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael C. Hughes purchased 13,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,908.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

