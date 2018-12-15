Cancer Genetics (CGIX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cancer Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:CGIX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,137,133 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 878% from the previous session’s volume of 320,663 shares.The stock last traded at $0.37 and had previously closed at $0.23.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CGIX shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cancer Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cancer Genetics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cancer Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 million. Cancer Genetics had a negative return on equity of 121.10% and a negative net margin of 87.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Cancer Genetics Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 532,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 290,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 87,900 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cancer Genetics by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,287,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 282,700 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cancer Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGIX)

Cancer Genetics, Inc engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of molecular and biomarker-based tests and services. Through its Select One Clinical Trials program, the firm provides a range of clinical trial services for both oncology and non-oncology genetic testing such as bioinformatics, biomaker solutions, biorepository solutions, consulting, cytogenetics testing, nucleic acid extraction and purification, flow cytometry, Focus::NGS Panel, gene expression analyses, genotyping, and pharmacogenomics.

