Capital International Investors Grows Stake in Core Laboratories (CLB)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $48,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,503,000.

NYSE:CLB opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $66.23 and a 52 week high of $130.34.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.11 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 68.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 110.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $82.00 target price on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Core Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ABN Amro upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.27.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

