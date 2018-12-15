Capital International Investors Invests $58.24 Million in KKR & Co Inc (KKR) Stock

Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,135,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in KKR & Co Inc by 8,686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 22,946,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,742,000 after buying an additional 22,685,031 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,718.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,462 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483,481 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1,363.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.87.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 10,054,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $404,181,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KKR opened at $20.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. KKR & Co Inc has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.39 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 21.01%.

KKR & Co Inc Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

