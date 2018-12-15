Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Position in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 41.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,593,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,137,340 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $123,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 20,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,593,422.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.11. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $80.68.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $418.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.29 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

