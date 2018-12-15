Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 60,000 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 707,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $71,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,012,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Guidewire Software to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $118.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $82.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $72.04 and a twelve month high of $107.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 920.00, a P/E/G ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $179.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.82, for a total value of $565,403.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,035.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 15,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total value of $1,678,114.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,280.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,161 shares of company stock worth $8,753,403 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

