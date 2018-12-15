Capital Research Global Investors Reduces Stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY)

Capital Research Global Investors cut its stake in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 7.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,823,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 232,174 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.08% of Cryolife worth $99,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the third quarter worth $106,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the third quarter worth $204,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the third quarter worth $208,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cryolife by 117.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the third quarter worth $243,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRY opened at $28.58 on Friday. Cryolife Inc has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $36.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 71.45 and a beta of 0.51.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.57 million. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cryolife Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

In other Cryolife news, VP John E. Davis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $112,855.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

