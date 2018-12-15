Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 2,411,000 Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,411,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $141,260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the second quarter worth $100,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2,090.9% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $152,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

PFG stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $41.95 and a one year high of $75.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

In related news, Director Daniel Gelatt acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.10 per share, with a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,671,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy Christine Friedrich sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

